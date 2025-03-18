Drug supplier jailed for 9 years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A court on Tuesday sentenced a drug supplier Ghulam Adeel to 9 years in prison and a fine of Rs 80,000.

According to the details, the criminal was arrested by the Pirwadhai police in April 2024 after 1 kg 650 grams of hashish was recovered from him.

In view of solid evidence and effective prosecution, the court punished the criminal.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani while commending the effective investigation and legal prosecution, said that full-fledged actions are underway against drug suppliers to eradicate the scourge of drugs.