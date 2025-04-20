Drug supplier paddler gets 9 years imprisonment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) A local court sentenced a drug supplier to 9 years in prison and a fine of Rs. 80,000.

The criminal Asadullah, was arrested by Ratta Amral Police in November 2023 after recovering 1,400 grams of hashish from him.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the SSP Investigation and legal teams for their efforts.

"All measures are being taken to eliminate the menace of drugs," said CPO Hamdani.