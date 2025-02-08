Open Menu

Drug Supplier Sentenced For 9 Years Imprisonment

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Drug supplier sentenced for 9 years imprisonment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A court sentenced 9 years in jail to a drug supplier on recovery of drugs from his possession by the police.

According to the details, Pirwadhai police arrested a criminal Kamal and recovered 1.42 Kg of hashish in October 2023. The police presented challan in the court with solid evidence and rendered effective prosecution.

Besides, the criminal was also imposed a penalty of Rs 80,000.

