Drug Supplier Sentenced To 16 Years Imprisonment

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Drug supplier sentenced to 16 years imprisonment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A local court has sentenced a drug supplier Sarfaraz to sixteen years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 105,000.

The accused was arrested by the Rawat Police last year on the recovery of 1530 grams of hashish and 430 grams of ice, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Friday.

