Drug supplier sentenced to 5 years in prison

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A Drug supplier gets 05 years of imprisonment and imposed with a fine of Rs. 40,000.

According to the details, the arrest of the culprit, named Kamran, dates back to November 2024, when Wah Cantt Police recovered 0.

5 Kg of cannabis from his possession during a targeted operation.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani while praising the police teams for their efforts against the scourge of drugs, emphasized that comprehensive measures are being undertaken to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, ensuring a safer environment for all residents.