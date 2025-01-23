Drug Supplier Sentenced To 9 Years Imprisonment
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A local court on Thursday sentenced a drug supplier, Sajjad, to nine years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 80,000.
The culprit was arrested by the Wah Cantt Police last year after recovering 1.4 kilograms of hashish from him, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation, and the investigation and legal teams for presenting solid evidence and effective prosecution to get the culprit convicted.
The police was making all-out efforts to eradicate the scourge of drugs from the Rawalpindi region, he said.
Recent Stories
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..
UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI
Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025
Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al Dhafra
M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innovation in global healthcare
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Baldia official dismissed from service7 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier sentenced to 9 years imprisonment7 minutes ago
-
UET holds 41st BOASAR meeting7 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police rescued missing 09-years old boy from Karachi7 minutes ago
-
Minister youth affairs & sports to inaugurate SIBA-MUN7 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead, son injured over enmity7 minutes ago
-
NA passes ‘The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024’17 minutes ago
-
Dist admin launches cleanliness operation in city17 minutes ago
-
'Damas Jewelry Exhibition' inaugurated17 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Girja Road firing over minor issue27 minutes ago
-
IBA Sukkur to host Book Fair 202537 minutes ago
-
Murderer sentenced to life imprisonment37 minutes ago