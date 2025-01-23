Open Menu

Drug Supplier Sentenced To 9 Years Imprisonment

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A local court on Thursday sentenced a drug supplier, Sajjad, to nine years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 80,000.

The culprit was arrested by the Wah Cantt Police last year after recovering 1.4 kilograms of hashish from him, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation, and the investigation and legal teams for presenting solid evidence and effective prosecution to get the culprit convicted.

The police was making all-out efforts to eradicate the scourge of drugs from the Rawalpindi region, he said.

