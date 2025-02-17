Drug supplier sentenced to 9 years imprisonment

A court has sentenced a drug supplier, convict Farooq Khan to 09 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 80,000.0

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A court has sentenced a drug supplier, convict Farooq Khan to 09 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 80,000.0.

According to the details, Westridge Police arrested the convict in September 2023 after 3.300Kg of hashish was recovered from him.

In view of solid evidence and effective prosecution, a court on Monday sentenced the criminal to 09 years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs. 80,000.0.

Appreciating the investigating and legal teams, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said that full-fledged actions are being taken against drug suppliers to eradicate the scourge of drugs from the society.