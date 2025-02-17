Drug Supplier Sentenced To 9 Years Imprisonment
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 07:46 PM
A court has sentenced a drug supplier, convict Farooq Khan to 09 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 80,000.0
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A court has sentenced a drug supplier, convict Farooq Khan to 09 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 80,000.0.
According to the details, Westridge Police arrested the convict in September 2023 after 3.300Kg of hashish was recovered from him.
In view of solid evidence and effective prosecution, a court on Monday sentenced the criminal to 09 years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs. 80,000.0.
Appreciating the investigating and legal teams, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said that full-fledged actions are being taken against drug suppliers to eradicate the scourge of drugs from the society.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan cannot be left in isolation at mercy of Adiala jail: Faisal Chaudhry
Drug supplier sentenced to 9 years imprisonment
Jewish man arrested in Florida after shooting 2 Israelis he thought were Palesti ..
PA Speaker highlights significance of parliamentary committees
UoP to organize conference on sustainable utilization of natural resources
Famous Singers, comedians entertained Larkana peoples in Lahooti Mela
Reception in honour of drama Director Rafiq Essani to be held on Feb 21
DDAC Chairman reviewed development, sanitation efforts
Immunization campaign "BIG Catch-up" inaugurated
Umar Ayub urges judiciary to assert its authority
Minority Card distribution ceremony held
Remittances increases by 32% this year. Tarar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan cannot be left in isolation at mercy of Adiala jail: Faisal Chaudhry4 seconds ago
-
Drug supplier sentenced to 9 years imprisonment33 seconds ago
-
PA Speaker highlights significance of parliamentary committees36 seconds ago
-
Famous Singers, comedians entertained Larkana peoples in Lahooti Mela26 seconds ago
-
Reception in honour of drama Director Rafiq Essani to be held on Feb 2127 seconds ago
-
DDAC Chairman reviewed development, sanitation efforts29 seconds ago
-
Immunization campaign "BIG Catch-up" inaugurated31 seconds ago
-
Umar Ayub urges judiciary to assert its authority15 minutes ago
-
Minority Card distribution ceremony held10 minutes ago
-
Remittances increases by 32% this year. Tarar10 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara visits injured police officer at Ayub Teaching Hospital10 minutes ago
-
Micro-finance Challenges, Opportunities' session held at SAFCO Office28 minutes ago