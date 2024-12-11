Drug supplier sentenced to jail

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) An anti-drug court on Wednesday has sentenced a drug supplier to jail.

According to the details, criminal Muhammad Nasir was sentenced to 9 years in prison along with fine of Rs 200,000.

The criminal was arrested by the Sadar (beruni) Police in 2023 and recovered 1.5 Kg of hashish from him.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani while appreciating the SSP Investigation and the legal teams said operations were underway against drug suppliers to eradicate the scourge of drugs.