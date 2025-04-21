Drug trafficker arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Sandal Bar police claimed to have arrested a drug trafficker with heavy quantity of narcotics.

A police spokesman said on Monday that the police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and

arrested Riaz red handed while pushing narcotics.

The police recovered 14 kilograms Bhukki (poppy dust) from his possession

while further investigation was underway, he added.