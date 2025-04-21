Drug Trafficker Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Sandal Bar police claimed to have arrested a drug trafficker with heavy quantity of narcotics.
A police spokesman said on Monday that the police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and
arrested Riaz red handed while pushing narcotics.
The police recovered 14 kilograms Bhukki (poppy dust) from his possession
while further investigation was underway, he added.
Recent Stories
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cash, jewelry looted in six robberies6 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 173 properties6 minutes ago
-
Week-long anti polio drive begins amid tight security in Tank6 minutes ago
-
Drug trafficker arrested6 minutes ago
-
PM expresses deep sorrow over death of Pope Francis16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 applauded for efficient services during Derajat festival25 minutes ago
-
PMYP distributes 600,000 laptops to students across all phases26 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Expresses Grief Over the Passing of Pope Francis35 minutes ago
-
Livestock Secretary visits experimental farm in Khanewal36 minutes ago
-
NA expresses deep grief over passing of Aamir’s grandmother36 minutes ago
-
Members of the KP Assembly committed to improving Girls’ Secondary Education36 minutes ago
-
Senate chirman attends valima ceremonies45 minutes ago