Drug-trafficker Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Civil Lines police have arrested a notorious drug trafficker and seized 12-kilogram cannabis from his possession.
A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed a drug pusher Tariq Mehmood red handed while pushing narcotics.
The police sent the accused behind bars for further investigation, he added.
