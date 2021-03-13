Drug-trafficker arrested, 31-kg charas seized

D-Type Colony police have arrested a drug-trafficker and recovered 31-kilogramme charas from his possession

A police spokesman said on Saturday that on a police picket, SHO Zahid Awan checked a suspicious rickshaw near Fauji Chowk and recovered 31-kg charas packed in 24 packets from its cavities.

The police also arrested the accused Shehbaz Siddique of People's Colony.