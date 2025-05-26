Drug trafficker arrested, 6.83 kg charas recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The police have arrested a notorious drug trafficker and recovered 6.83 kilograms (kg) charas from his possession in the area of Satiana police station.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed a drug pusher Ahmad Rasool red handed while pushing narcotics.

The police recovered 6.83 kilograms charas from his possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.