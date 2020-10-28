Drug trafficker arrested, liquor seized

Civil Line police have arrested a drug trafficker and recovered 24 bottles imported liquor from his possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Civil Line police have arrested a drug trafficker and recovered 24 bottles imported liquor from his possession.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that police team on a tip-off conducted raid at general bus stand and nabbed a drug pusher Afzal along with 24 bottle of imported liquor.

The accused was locked behind bars and further investigation wasin progress.