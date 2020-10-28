Drug Trafficker Arrested, Liquor Seized
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:25 PM
Civil Line police have arrested a drug trafficker and recovered 24 bottles imported liquor from his possession
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Civil Line police have arrested a drug trafficker and recovered 24 bottles imported liquor from his possession.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that police team on a tip-off conducted raid at general bus stand and nabbed a drug pusher Afzal along with 24 bottle of imported liquor.
The accused was locked behind bars and further investigation wasin progress.