Drug Trafficker Arrested With 1-kg ICE
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Shah Shams police arrested a drug trafficker and recovered over
one kilogram of ICE, a synthetic stimulant narcotic substance.
A police spokesman on Monday said drug trafficker, Nadeem, was arrested from the gate
of Shah Shams colony in a raid conducted by SHO Shah Shams Faizan Qayyum, ASI Arif Khan
and their team.
Over one kilogram of Crystal Methamphetamine was recovered.
The police registered a case and started investigations.
