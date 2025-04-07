Drug trafficker arrested with 1-kg ICE

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Shah Shams police arrested a drug trafficker and recovered over

one kilogram of ICE, a synthetic stimulant narcotic substance.

A police spokesman on Monday said drug trafficker, Nadeem, was arrested from the gate

of Shah Shams colony in a raid conducted by SHO Shah Shams Faizan Qayyum, ASI Arif Khan

and their team.

Over one kilogram of Crystal Methamphetamine was recovered.

The police registered a case and started investigations.