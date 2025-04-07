Open Menu

Drug Trafficker Arrested With 1-kg ICE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Drug trafficker arrested with 1-kg ICE

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Shah Shams police arrested a drug trafficker and recovered over

one kilogram of ICE, a synthetic stimulant narcotic substance.

A police spokesman on Monday said drug trafficker, Nadeem, was arrested from the gate

of Shah Shams colony in a raid conducted by SHO Shah Shams Faizan Qayyum, ASI Arif Khan

and their team.

Over one kilogram of Crystal Methamphetamine was recovered.

The police registered a case and started investigations.

Recent Stories

Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property right ..

Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..

15 minutes ago
 Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-st ..

Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case

27 minutes ago
 Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed a ..

Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan

37 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness ..

Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record

1 hour ago
 UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel reven ..

UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..

2 hours ago
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC

3 hours ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to ki ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heat ..

Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts

3 hours ago
 The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: In ..

The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series

3 hours ago
 Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trad ..

Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade

3 hours ago
 UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 bill ..

UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan