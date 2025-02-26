Drug trafficker arrested with 10.8 kg hashish

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a drug trafficker

and recovered 10.8-kg hashish.

A police spokesman said officials, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and arrested

Waseem Masih while pushing narcotics.

The police also recovered 10.8-kg hashish from his possession and locked him

behind the bars in Samanabad police station, he added.