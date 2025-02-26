Drug Trafficker Arrested With 10.8 Kg Hashish
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 11:20 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a drug trafficker
and recovered 10.8-kg hashish.
A police spokesman said officials, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and arrested
Waseem Masih while pushing narcotics.
The police also recovered 10.8-kg hashish from his possession and locked him
behind the bars in Samanabad police station, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns
Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material
NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
"Violence Against Women: Causes and Remedies" session held at Sukkur PLF9 minutes ago
-
Drive against professional baggers launched, 22 male, female baggers rounded up9 minutes ago
-
Drug trafficker arrested with 10.8 kg hashish9 minutes ago
-
KP Govt host mass wedding of 20 couples in DIKhan39 minutes ago
-
Regional STEAM festival inaugurated in Hyderabad11 hours ago
-
East police arrest three for selling gutka11 hours ago
-
Session on "Sindhi Literature in the 21st Century" held in PLF11 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s economic indicators show positive growth: Qaiser Sheikh11 hours ago
-
Public rejected PTI’s politics of hatred: Amir Muqam11 hours ago
-
ITP Issues Traffic diversion plan for foreign team’s movement in Islamabad11 hours ago
-
Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material12 hours ago
-
KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of lives, issues directive of High Alert amid heavy rai ..12 hours ago