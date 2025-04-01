Drug trafficker arrested with 45 bottles of liquor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Madina Town police have arrested a drug trafficker and recovered more than 45 bottles of liquor from his possession.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed a notorious drug pusher red handed while pushing narcotics. The police recovered 45 bottles of liquor from his possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.