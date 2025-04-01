Drug Trafficker Arrested With 45 Bottles Of Liquor
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Madina Town police have arrested a drug trafficker and recovered more than 45 bottles of liquor from his possession.
Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed a notorious drug pusher red handed while pushing narcotics. The police recovered 45 bottles of liquor from his possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother
WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March
Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes
China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology
Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug trafficker arrested with 45 bottles of liquor6 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM shares Eid greetings with foreign diplomats6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to JI Ameer, ANP President6 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Kamoki road mishap16 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to H.E. Dr Denis Becirovic16 minutes ago
-
Shikarpur police safely rescued 04 persons from Kacha area16 minutes ago
-
Young man died near Jaranwala road accident16 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to AJK PM, governors of Punjab, GB16 minutes ago
-
Karachiites observe festive Eid ul Fitr with fervour16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 remains high alert during Eid festivities26 minutes ago
-
Festivities of Eid continue on second consecutive day46 minutes ago
-
24 injured in Larkana road accident56 minutes ago