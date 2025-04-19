Drug Trafficker Arrested With Hashish
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2025 | 09:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a drug trafficker and recovered hashish
from his possession.
A police spokesman said the police conducted a raid and arrested Abid besides recovered 5.64-kg
hashish.
The police started investigation, he added.
