Drug trafficker awarded 16-year imprisonment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Asad Ullah has awarded 16-year imprisonment to a drug trafficker involved in a narcotics case of Thikriwala police station.

According to the prosecution, the police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed a drug pusher Fazal Qadeer alias Pappu Kamoka resident of Chak 214/R-B Dhuddiwala along with 6 kilograms charas from Khairwala Bungalow on June 30, 2024.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the learned judge awarded 16-year imprisonment and directed the convict to pay a fine of Rs.600,000.