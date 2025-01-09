Drug Trafficker Awarded 16-year Imprisonment
Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Additional Sessions Judge Asad Ullah has awarded 16-year imprisonment to a drug trafficker involved in a narcotics case of Thikriwala police station
According to the prosecution, the police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed a drug pusher Fazal Qadeer alias Pappu Kamoka resident of Chak 214/R-B Dhuddiwala along with 6 kilograms charas from Khairwala Bungalow on June 30, 2024.
After observing evidences and witnesses, the learned judge awarded 16-year imprisonment and directed the convict to pay a fine of Rs.600,000.
