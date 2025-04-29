Open Menu

Drug Trafficker Awarded 32 Years Imprisonment, Fine Of Rs.1.1m

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 08:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Awais has awarded 32 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.1 million to a drug trafficker involved in a narcotics case of Kotwali police station.

According to the prosecution, the police arrested Muhammad Aziz Khan Pathan resident of islam Nagar on March 08, 2024 and recovered 12.6 kilograms (kg) charas and 3.3 kg opium from his possession.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the learned judge awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 800,000 to accused Aziz Khan Pathan under section 9(1)3(e) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) 1997.

The convict will have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay fine.

Meanwhile, the court also awarded 12 years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs.300,000 to accused Aziz Khan under section 9(1)3(e) of CNSA 1997. In case of default, the convict would have to experience another additional imprisonment of six months.

