Drug-trafficker Awarded 9 Year RI

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 06:39 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Additional Sessions Judge Dildar Shah convicted a drug-trafficker and awarded him nine-year rigorous imprisonment (RI), here on Thursdauy.

The case was registered by Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

As per prosecution, the police had caught Sajawal Ali with narcotics near Subhan Allah Chowk on October 31, 2023. The police recovered 1.320-kilogram charas from him and submitted the challan in the court of law.

The judge awarded the convict rigorous imprisonment under Section 9(1)3-C of CNSA 1997 and directed him to pay a fine of Rs. 80,000. In case of default on payment of fine, the accused would undergo six more months simple imprisonment.

More Stories From Pakistan