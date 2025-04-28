Drug Trafficker Awarded Nine-year Jail
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 09:42 PM
Additional Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court Control of Narcotics Substance
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025)
Muhammad Pervaiz Nawaz awarded mine-year imprisonment to an accused involved
in a narcotics case of Mansoorabad police station.
According to the prosecution, the police had arrested Gulfam of Chak No 203-RB Malik Pur
and recovered 1.3-kg hashish from his possession on July 24, 2024.
Deciding the case, the court awarded imprisonment to the accused
and directed him to pay Rs 80,000 as a fine.
