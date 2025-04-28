Open Menu

Drug Trafficker Awarded Nine-year Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 09:42 PM

Additional Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court Control of Narcotics Substance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court Control of Narcotics Substance

Muhammad Pervaiz Nawaz awarded mine-year imprisonment to an accused involved

in a narcotics case of Mansoorabad police station.

According to the prosecution, the police had arrested Gulfam of Chak No 203-RB Malik Pur

and recovered 1.3-kg hashish from his possession on July 24, 2024.

Deciding the case, the court awarded imprisonment to the accused

and directed him to pay Rs 80,000 as a fine.

