Drug Trafficker Convicted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Drug trafficker convicted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Additional district and sessions judge Rao Mubasshar Hussan on Wednesday

handed down 14-year imprisonment to an accused involved in a narcotics case

of Kotwali police station.

According to the prosecution, Kotwali police had arrested a drug pusher Muazzam

Ali Arain, resident of Chak No.

203-RB Mohallah Hajwairi Garden red handed near

Imam Bargah Haidariyya Aminpur Bazaar on July 02, 2024.

The police recovered 7.420 kg Chars (cannabis) from his possession and submitted

the challan to the competent court of law.

Deciding the case, the judge awarded 14 years imprisonment to Muazzam Ali and

directed him to pay a fine of Rs 400,000.

The convict will have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he failed

to pay fine.

