Drug Trafficker Convicted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:46 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) An Additional District and Sessions Judge awarded nine-year imprisonment to a drug trafficker here on Tuesday.
Accused Omar Javed alias Omri was arrested by Mumtazabad police in Multan a few months back and 1080 gram hashish had been recovered from his possession. The court also fined him Rs80,000. He will undergo additional six-month jail in case of default.
