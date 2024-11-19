Drug trafficker convicted

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) An Additional District and Sessions Judge awarded nine-year imprisonment to a drug trafficker here on Tuesday.

Accused Omar Javed alias Omri was arrested by Mumtazabad police in Multan a few months back and 1080 gram hashish had been recovered from his possession. The court also fined him Rs80,000. He will undergo additional six-month jail in case of default.