Open Menu

Drug Trafficker Convicted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:46 PM

Drug trafficker convicted

An Additional District and Sessions Judge awarded nine-year imprisonment to a drug trafficker here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) An Additional District and Sessions Judge awarded nine-year imprisonment to a drug trafficker here on Tuesday.

Accused Omar Javed alias Omri was arrested by Mumtazabad police in Multan a few months back and 1080 gram hashish had been recovered from his possession. The court also fined him Rs80,000. He will undergo additional six-month jail in case of default.

Related Topics

Multan Police Jail From Court

Recent Stories

Dry, cold forecast for Lahore, Punjab

Dry, cold forecast for Lahore, Punjab

22 seconds ago
 Comedian Tariq Teddy remembered

Comedian Tariq Teddy remembered

25 seconds ago
 Strict action taken against polluting brick kilns: ..

Strict action taken against polluting brick kilns: Senior Provincial Minister Ma ..

14 seconds ago
 LESCO chief visits Sheikhupura Circle

LESCO chief visits Sheikhupura Circle

16 seconds ago
 Dream team bag Federal Basketball Tournament title

Dream team bag Federal Basketball Tournament title

19 seconds ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting to review welfare init ..

Commissioner chairs meeting to review welfare initiatives

20 seconds ago
Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving t ..

Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics

13 minutes ago
 Three police officials booked in fake currency sca ..

Three police officials booked in fake currency scam

13 minutes ago
 Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week ..

Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Buildi ..

Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Building Resilient Food Systems at C ..

14 minutes ago
 Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt

Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt

14 minutes ago
 TEVTA projects reviewed in KP

TEVTA projects reviewed in KP

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan