Drug Trafficker Convicted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Tahsil Jatoyee, Salabat Javed,

awarded nine-year imprisonment to a drug trafficker and imposed Rs 80,000

fine on him.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Hashim r/o Nasirabad, Loralai (Baluchistan),

was arrested by Jatoyee police last year with recovery of narcotics and a case

under section 9C was registered against him.

