Drug Trafficker Convicted
Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Tahsil Jatoyee, Salabat Javed,
awarded nine-year imprisonment to a drug trafficker and imposed Rs 80,000
fine on him.
According to the prosecution, Muhammad Hashim r/o Nasirabad, Loralai (Baluchistan),
was arrested by Jatoyee police last year with recovery of narcotics and a case
under section 9C was registered against him.
APP/shn
