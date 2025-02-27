Drug trafficker convicted

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Awais convicted a drug trafficker involved in a narcotics case of Civil Lines police station

As per prosecution, the police had arrested Muhammad Niazi Mali, a resident of Garh Maharaja Jhang, from Chibban Mor Lorry Adda and recovered 25 kilograms of Bhang from him on June 7, 2024.

Deciding the case, the judge awarded 14 years rigorous case to Niazi Malik under Section 9(1)1(d) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997.

The convict was also directed to pay a fine of Rs. 200,000 and he would have to undergo a simple imprisonment for six months if he failed to pay fine.