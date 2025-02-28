Drug-trafficker convicted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Dildar Shah convicted a drug-trafficker involved in a narcotics case of Madina Town police station, on Friday.

According to the prosecution, the police had nabbed a notorious drug trafficker Shehbaz Haidar, a resident of Kehkashan Colony and recovered 1.

5-kilogram charas from his possession on July 5, 2024.

Deciding the case, the judge awarded nine years rigorous imprisonment to the convict under Section 9-1(3)C of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA).

The convict was also directed to pay a fine of Rs.80,000; otherwise he would have to undergo a simple imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay fine.