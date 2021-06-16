Drug trafficker convicted in Faisalabad

Additional Session Judge Farooq Anwar Joya has convicted a drug trafficker involved in a narcotics case of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Session Judge Farooq Anwar Joya has convicted a drug trafficker involved in a narcotics case of Millat Town police station.

According to the prosecution, the police had arrested a drug pusher Naseer Ahmad and recovered 1.

5 kg chars from his possession some time ago.

Deciding the case, the learned judge awarded one year imprisonment to accused Naseer Ahmad and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.10,000. The convict will have to undergo an additional term of 15 days if he failed to pay fine.