UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Trafficker Convicted In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:17 AM

Drug trafficker convicted in Faisalabad

Additional Session Judge Farooq Anwar Joya has convicted a drug trafficker involved in a narcotics case of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Session Judge Farooq Anwar Joya has convicted a drug trafficker involved in a narcotics case of Millat Town police station.

According to the prosecution, the police had arrested a drug pusher Naseer Ahmad and recovered 1.

5 kg chars from his possession some time ago.

Deciding the case, the learned judge awarded one year imprisonment to accused Naseer Ahmad and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.10,000. The convict will have to undergo an additional term of 15 days if he failed to pay fine.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Fine From

Recent Stories

Medlab Middle East to address blood donation chall ..

19 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Za ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC’s 1,000th meetin ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

2 hours ago

New York Drops All COVID-19 Restrictions as 70% of ..

2 minutes ago

Soyuz Launch Complex at Kourou Spaceport May Be Us ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.