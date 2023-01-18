UrduPoint.com

Drug trafficker convicted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Session Judge Muhammad Azfar Khan has convicted a drug trafficker involved in a case of Sargodha Road police station.

According to the prosecution, the police had arrested a drug pusher Abdur Rehman red handed while pushing narcotics some time ago.

Deciding the case, the learned judge awarded 4 years rigorous imprisonment to accused Abdur Rehman. The convict was also directed to pay a fine of Rs.50,000, otherwise, he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment if he failed to pay fine.

