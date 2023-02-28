Drug trafficker convicted in Faisalabad

Additional district & sessions Judge Mazhar Hussain Ramay on Tuesday awarded four years and five months imprisonment with a fine of Rs 20,000 to an accused involved in a narcotics case of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional district & sessions Judge Mazhar Hussain Ramay on Tuesday awarded four years and five months imprisonment with a fine of Rs 20,000 to an accused involved in a narcotics case of Millat Town police station.

According to the prosecution, Mushtaq Elyas was arrested red-handed while pushingnarcotics some times ago.

The convict would have to undergo additional imprisonment if he failed to pay fine.