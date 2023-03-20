Drug trafficker convicted in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 09:46 PM

Additional District & Session Judge Muhammad Azfar Khan has convicted a drug trafficker involved in a narcotics case of Chak Jhumra police station

As per prosecution, the police had booked a drug pusher, Nawaz, after recovering more than one kilogram narcotics from his possession some time ago.

Deciding the case, the learned judge awarded 10 years imprisonment to accused Nawaz and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.100,000, otherwise, the convict would have to undergo an additional imprisonment if he failed to pay fine.

