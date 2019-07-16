UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Trafficker Convicted In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:04 PM

Drug trafficker convicted in Faisalabad

Additional District & Session Judge Zafar Iqbal Tarar convicted a drug trafficker involved in a narcotics case of ANF police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Additional District & Session Judge Zafar Iqbal Tarar convicted a drug trafficker involved in a narcotics case of ANF police station.

According to prosecution, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) team had arrested a drug pusher Muhammad Saeed and recovered 1.

380 kilogram charas from his possession in 2018.

After completing the arguements, the learned judge awarded 14 months jail imprisonment to the accused and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.10,000/-.

Related Topics

Police Station Jail Fine 2018 From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Book Authority at America’s top conferen ..

21 minutes ago

UNHCR: UAE contribution helps assist nearly 133,00 ..

21 minutes ago

Layyah administration fixed Roti prices

2 minutes ago

Youth commits suicide in Khanewal

2 minutes ago

There Are No Agreements Regarding Talks on JCPOA Y ..

2 minutes ago

FDA, WASA budget proposals finalized

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.