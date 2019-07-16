Drug trafficker convicted in Faisalabad

Additional District & Session Judge Zafar Iqbal Tarar convicted a drug trafficker involved in a narcotics case of ANF police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Additional District & Session Judge Zafar Iqbal Tarar convicted a drug trafficker involved in a narcotics case of ANF police station.

According to prosecution, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) team had arrested a drug pusher Muhammad Saeed and recovered 1.

380 kilogram charas from his possession in 2018.

After completing the arguements, the learned judge awarded 14 months jail imprisonment to the accused and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.10,000/-.