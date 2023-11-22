Drug trafficker couple held with 4kg Hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Multan police arrested a couple while they were riding a motorcycle carrying over four kilograms of Hashish during an information-based operation here Wednesday.

Police received information that notorious drug traffickers Falak Sher and his wife were going to Gujjar Pura by their motorcycle to sell Hashsish at Qadir Pur Rawan.

Qadir Pur Rawan police set up a picket at Gujjar Chowk. Meanwhile, a suspicious couple riding a motorcycle appeared but it suddenly tried to take a U-turn.

Police, however, chased and arrested them and recovered over four kilograms of Hashish from their possession.

A case was registered with Qadir Pur Rawan police station.

SP Gulgasht division Muhammad Shahzeb, commended DSP circle Sadar Bakht Nasar, SHO Muhammad Hanif Azhar Gujjar, ASI Hassan Raza and other team members.