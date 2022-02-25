Drug-trafficker gang busted, narcotics seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The police have busted a drug-trafficker gang, arrested its 14 members and recovered heavy quantity of narcotics from them.

Addressing a press conference at Police Lines here on Friday, City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubasshir Mekan said that a four-member team, headed by Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Gulberg Saleem Haidar Shah, was constituted to check drug-trafficking in educational institutions.

The team, after recce, arrested the ring leader Hafiz Akif alias Ali Lal, Yaseen and other traffickers. The police also recovered 17.42-kilogram charas, 3.925-kg Ice and 3.1-kg heroin from them.