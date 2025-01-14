Open Menu

Drug Trafficker Gets 10-year Jail

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) An Additional District and Sessions Judge, Layyah, awarded ten-year imprisonment

and imposed Rs 200,000 fine on a drug trafficker here on Tuesday.

Lady sub-inspector Laraib Nazar of Layyah city police, who had investigated the case,

said that accused, Fareedullah, was arrested and 800-gram of Haroin was

recovered from him.

The court convicted the accused after the prosecution proved its case beyond

any doubt.

