Drug-trafficker Gets 11-year Jail, Imposed Rs 125,000 Fine
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Kiror La'al Eisan, district Layyah, Sheikh Anwaarullah, awarded eleven-year imprisonment to a drug trafficker and ordered him to pay Rs 125,000 fine, deciding a narcotics case here on Thursday.
Police spokesman said that accused Haseeb Nasir was arrested by PS Fatehpur police and 1260 gram Hashish was recovered from his possession.
Police completed investigations in professional manner placing all solid evidence as part of Challan resulting in punishment to the accused.
DPO Layyah Muhammad Ali Waseem commended the investigations officer for completing the investigations in flawless manner.
