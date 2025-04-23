Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Open Menu

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) An Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) sentenced a drug trafficker to jail for nine years on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, accused Muhammad Shah Ali was arrested by Qutub Pur police sub inspector Muhammad Omar Farooq Javed in 2023 and 2.

2 kilogram of hashish was recovered from his possession.

Police submitted the challan after completing the investigations and court awarded the accused imprisonment for nine years. Fine worth Rs 100,000 was also imposed on the accused, who, the court ordered, would suffer additional six-month jail in case of default.

