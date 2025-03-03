Open Menu

Drug Trafficker Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 01:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) District police on Monday arrested a drug trafficker and recovered narcotics from his possession.

Mamonkanjan police station said that anti-narcotics investigation unit on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed a drug pusher namely as Ehsan,besides recovering 3.6kg chars from him.

Further investigation was underway.

