Drug Trafficker Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 01:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) District police on Monday arrested a drug trafficker and recovered narcotics from his possession.
Mamonkanjan police station said that anti-narcotics investigation unit on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed a drug pusher namely as Ehsan,besides recovering 3.6kg chars from him.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi
Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..
The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug trafficker held6 minutes ago
-
NHA extends deadline for Toll Plaza management bidding6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against kite flying,illegal factory unearthed and accused arrested16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects 'Sahulat Bazaar'36 minutes ago
-
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi56 minutes ago
-
11 nabbed for electricity theft1 hour ago