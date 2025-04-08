Open Menu

Drug Trafficker Held

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Drug trafficker held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Police on Tuesday arrested an alleged drug trafficker involved in selling ice in educational institutes.

Police said on Tuesday that a team of Thikriwala police station arrested an accused identified as

Adnan and seized 1.2kg of ice worth hundreds of thousand rupees.

A case has been registered against the accused.

