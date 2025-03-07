Drug trafficker held, 1kg ice seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Police arrested a drug-trafficker red handed with contraband here on Friday.

According to police, the organized crime units of Iqbal Town held a notorious drug peddler who was identified as Wasim.

Police seized over 1kg of ice worth hundreds of thousand rupees.

A case has been registered against the accused at Samanabad police station.