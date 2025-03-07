Open Menu

Drug Trafficker Held, 1kg Ice Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Drug trafficker held, 1kg ice seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Police arrested a drug-trafficker red handed with contraband here on Friday.

According to police, the organized crime units of Iqbal Town held a notorious drug peddler who was identified as Wasim.

Police seized over 1kg of ice worth hundreds of thousand rupees.

A case has been registered against the accused at Samanabad police station.

Recent Stories

12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, adviser ..

12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get p ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, i ..

Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, innovations at ITB Berlin 2025

11 minutes ago
 DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal ..

DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah

56 minutes ago
 ERC brings community together with largest Iftar e ..

ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla

57 minutes ago
 Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March ..

Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of financ ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme support ..

Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients

2 hours ago
 Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Ber ..

Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025

2 hours ago
 Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical ..

Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears

2 hours ago
 Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch thir ..

Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'

3 hours ago
 China confident in achieving 5% economic growth ta ..

China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering ..

Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan