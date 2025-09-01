Drug Trafficker Held
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The police arrested a drug trafficker from Samanabad area on Monday.
According to a police spokesman, Samanabad police arrested Muhammad Nabeel
and recovered 1.2-kg heroin from his possession.
