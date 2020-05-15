UrduPoint.com
Drug Trafficker Held, Contraband Seized

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 05:41 PM

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested a notorious drug trafficker and recovered over 1 kg heroin from his possession

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested a notorious drug trafficker and recovered over 1 kg heroin from his possession.

On a tip-off that drugs were being smuggled from Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki district to Rahim Yar Khan, the C-division police carried out surveillance of the area and arrested drug trafficker Irfan Ali Chhachan and recovered 1 kg and 80 gram heroin from his possession.

While, police arrested Abid Iqbal from New Lorry Adda andrecovered hundreds of kites and twine from his possession.

Case have been registered against the accused.

