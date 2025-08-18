Open Menu

Drug Trafficker Held, Narcotics Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Drug trafficker held, narcotics recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The police arrested a drug trafficker and recovered narcotics

here on Monday.

According to the police, JAranwala city police raided and held drug peddler, Saleem Bhola,

and seized 3.2 kg hashish.

A case has been registered against the accused.

