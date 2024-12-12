Drug-trafficker held with 13-kg hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The police arrested a drug-trafficker from Abbasnagar area and recovered over 13 kilograms of hashish from him.

Police sources said that a police team of Lal Suhanra check-post, headed by In-charge Assistant Sub-Inspector Aamir Shah, signalled a suspect to stop his vehicle.

However, he tried to escape from the scene. The police team intercepted and arrested him. The accused, identified as Naveed, a resident of Golra area, admitted he was trafficking over 13kg hashish to Bahawalpur.

Station House Officer PS Abbasnagar Inspector Malik Abbas registered the first information report (FIR) against the accused under Anti-Narcotics Act.