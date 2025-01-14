Drug Trafficker Held With 300 Bottles Of Liquor
Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 07:35 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Motorway Police of M-5 have arrested a drug trafficker near Ahmadpur East area and recovered 300 bottles of liquor from his possession.
The police sources said that Motorway police received information that huge quantity of liquor loaded in a small truck was being smuggled through the area. Police signaled a suspected vehicle but the driver drove away it.
They further said that the Motorway police chased the vehicle and forced the driver to stop it. “Over 300 bottles of liquor were recovered from the vehicle when search was conducted,” they said.
The Motorway police took the drug trafficker into custody and handed him over to Noshahra Jadid police of Ahmadpur East tehsil.
Noshahra Jadid police have registered FIR against the suspect undre Anti-Narcotics Act. Further probe was underway.
