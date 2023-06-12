Drug Trafficker Held With 5kg Hashish
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Police arrested a drug pusher with over five kilogrammes of hashish in an operation here on Monday.
According to SHO Sadar Jampur Naveed Aftab, acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed notorious drug pusher, Majid Hussain, from Dhora Hajjana village, a rural area of Jampur tehsil.
Around 5,300 kilogrammes of hashish was also recovered from his possession, he informed.
A case has been registered while further investigation was in progress.