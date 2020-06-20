Drug trafficker held with contraband

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a drug trafficker and recovered narcotics from his possession.

Gogera police in a raid arrested Muhammad Sarwar wanted by police in two heinous crimes and recovered 8 kg hashish, 1 kg heroin and a klashnikov from his possession.

While, Shahpur police arrested four rustlers identified as Zafar aka Saddi, Machhi Yasin aka Jameel, Habib and Muhammad Imran and recovered cattle heads, cash and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police are investigating.