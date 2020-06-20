UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Trafficker Held With Contraband

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 06:49 PM

Drug trafficker held with contraband

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a drug trafficker and recovered narcotics from his possession

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a drug trafficker and recovered narcotics from his possession.

Gogera police in a raid arrested Muhammad Sarwar wanted by police in two heinous crimes and recovered 8 kg hashish, 1 kg heroin and a klashnikov from his possession.

While, Shahpur police arrested four rustlers identified as Zafar aka Saddi, Machhi Yasin aka Jameel, Habib and Muhammad Imran and recovered cattle heads, cash and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police are investigating.

Related Topics

Police Shahpur From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in humanity, s ..

43 seconds ago

Secy Auqaf, DC visit city: inspect implementation ..

45 seconds ago

Civil Defence seals two illegal petrol pumps

46 seconds ago

Bilawal spreading hatred, misleading people: Halee ..

48 seconds ago

Nobody allowed to damage peace in Khanewal: DC Agh ..

16 minutes ago

Petroleum Division rejects news about PLTL, PGPCL ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.