Drug trafficker held with narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 08:14 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested a drug trafficker and recovered narcotics from his possession, here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Sahianwala police team held drug peddler Imran from Chak 142/R-B and seized over 1kg heroin worth hundreds of thousand rupees. A pistol was also recovered from his possession.

Police have locked the accused behind bars and initiated legal action.

