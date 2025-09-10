Drug Trafficker Held With Narcotics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 08:14 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested a drug trafficker and recovered narcotics from his possession, here on Wednesday.
According to police sources, Sahianwala police team held drug peddler Imran from Chak 142/R-B and seized over 1kg heroin worth hundreds of thousand rupees. A pistol was also recovered from his possession.
Police have locked the accused behind bars and initiated legal action.
