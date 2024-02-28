Drug Trafficker Held With Over One Kg Hashish
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 07:17 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Muzaffargarh police have arrested a drug trafficker and recovered over one kilogram of Hashish from his possession in an operation in Seet Pur area of tehsil Ali Pur on Wednesday.
In compliance with standing orders from DPO Syed Husnain Haidar to curb crime, SHO Seet Pur Saifullah led a team under the supervision of SDPO Fayyaz ul Haq and arrested an accused Muhammad Akram.
Police recovered 1130 gram of Hashish from his possession and registered a case against him.
Police said that people should come forward in aid of police efforts to eliminate crime and convey information against narcotics dealers to police promising that their identity would be kept secret.
