Drug Trafficker Injures 2 Constables; Accused Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Drug trafficker injures 2 constables; accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) A drug trafficker reportedly shot and injured two police constables during a raid while the police arrested the accused along with the weapon.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Batala Colony police conducted raid to arrest drug traffickers but the outlaws opened firing on the police team.

As a result, two constables, Shafqat Rasool and Imtiaz, received injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment. Taking notice of the incident, City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia directed the Superintendent Police (SP) Iqbal Division to probe the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

Therefore, a special police team conducted raid and nabbed accused Asif along with a 30-bore pistol while an investigation is under progress, he added.

