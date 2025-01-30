Drug trafficker jailed for 9 years

A local court on Thursday sentenced a drug supplier Saif Ali to 9 years in prison along with a fine of Rs 80,000

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A local court on Thursday sentenced a drug supplier Saif Ali to 9 years in prison along with a fine of Rs 80,000.

According to the details, Wah Cantt Police had arrested the criminal last year after 1.4 Kg of hashish was recovered from him.

In view of solid evidence and effective prosecution, the court sentenced the criminal.